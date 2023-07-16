Stifel Nicolaus Increases Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $56.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

