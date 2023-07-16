SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £146.63 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £146.63 ($188.64).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 38 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £152 ($195.55).

On Friday, May 12th, Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($191.83).

SThree Price Performance

STEM stock opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £460.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.80. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492 ($6.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SThree

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

