Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.01 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Status has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $100.11 million and $4.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020666 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,223.89 or 1.00014588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02625642 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $11,089,388.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

