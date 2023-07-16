Status Market Cap Hits $102.16 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and $5.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,279.01 or 1.00046307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02588713 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,926,802.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

