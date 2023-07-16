State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

