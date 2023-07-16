State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,055 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $59,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after buying an additional 76,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,161. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $888.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,076. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $828.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

