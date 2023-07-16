State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 107,700 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. 822,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

