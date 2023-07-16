State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.53. 2,909,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

