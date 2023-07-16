State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $21.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.