State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.99. 1,603,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

