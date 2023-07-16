State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

UPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

