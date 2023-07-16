State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE C traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,634,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,481. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

