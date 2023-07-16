State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 12,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

CSCO traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 19,566,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,282,045. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.