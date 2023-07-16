Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

