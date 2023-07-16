Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 797 at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.19) to GBX 805 ($10.36) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SCBFF opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

