Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 418,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

