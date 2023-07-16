SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,024. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

