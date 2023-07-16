SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Tops $89.37 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27013993 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,748,054.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

