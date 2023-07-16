S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $395.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $417.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.