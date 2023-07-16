Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 540.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. 14,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 57,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.