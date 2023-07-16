Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 334.0 days.
Sodexo Price Performance
Sodexo stock remained flat at $105.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
About Sodexo
