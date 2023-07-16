SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 829 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

