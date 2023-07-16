SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

