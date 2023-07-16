SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

