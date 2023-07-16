SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $518.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $529.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.50 and its 200-day moving average is $442.15.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

