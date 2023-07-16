SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $119.27 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.