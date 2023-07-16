SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $379.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $382.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

