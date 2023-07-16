Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $70,048.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

