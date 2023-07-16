Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,393. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

