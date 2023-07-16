SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

SLGWF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

