SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
SLGWF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
About SLANG Worldwide
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLANG Worldwide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.