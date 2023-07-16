Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

SWKS stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 515.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $4,983,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $11,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

