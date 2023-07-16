SingularityNET Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $304.44 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.04 or 0.99992845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24933055 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,399,550.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

