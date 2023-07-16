Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.04 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,246 shares of company stock worth $2,451,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

