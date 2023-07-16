SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske cut shares of SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SICRF remained flat at $105.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. SimCorp A/S has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $108.25.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments.

Featured Articles

