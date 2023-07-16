Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 190,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILO remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

