Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 94.9%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zedge has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
