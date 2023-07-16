Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 94.9%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zedge has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.