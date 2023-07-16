Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 76.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

