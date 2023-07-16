Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 76.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
IGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.