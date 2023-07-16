Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Decreases By 33.3%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 967,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vontier Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vontier

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

