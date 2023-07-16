Short Interest in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Drops By 50.7%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VCSA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,641,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,553,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 318,844 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

