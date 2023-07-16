Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expands By 61.5%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTStarcom Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.