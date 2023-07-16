Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Increases By 1,914.3%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 1,914.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 72,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

