Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Drops By 74.8%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec lowered The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPPF remained flat at C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43. The SPAR Group has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

