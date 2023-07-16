Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Increases By 34.4%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TESS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 5,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

