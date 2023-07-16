Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Drops By 64.6%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Telos by 30.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Telos by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 85,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 212,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,820. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

