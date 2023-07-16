Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Expands By 95.4%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,900 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.54.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
