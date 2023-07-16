Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Expands By 95.4%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,900 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

