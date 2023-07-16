Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Expands By 100.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sun Art Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SURRY remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

