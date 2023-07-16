Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Declines By 82.0%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SGRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.