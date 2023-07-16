Short Interest in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Expands By 50.0%

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Southport Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southport Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Southport Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Get Southport Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southport Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PORT. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southport Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.