Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declines By 36.2%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 903,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 987,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,721. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 148,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.