Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declines By 36.2%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 903,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 987,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,721. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 148,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.