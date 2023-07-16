Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Decreases By 33.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 370,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,558,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

